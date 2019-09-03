Rid the galaxy of fugitives, Space Marshals for iOS now just $1 (Reg. $4)

- Sep. 3rd 2019 10:16 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $4 $1
0

Pixlebite’s Space Marshals for iOS is now on sale for $1. Regularly $4, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store since 2016. This sci-fi wild west adventure features tactical top-down shooting mechanics. Players step in to the shoes of a specialist named Burton as he hunts for dangerous fugitives across the galaxy. It is also MFI controller-freindly. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

iOS Universal: Space Marshals: $1 (Reg. $4)

Space Marshals:

Use the environment to your advantage. Avoid attacks by taking cover. Flank enemies for extra efficiency, but avoid getting flanked yourself! Use the tools of the trade to gain an edge – frag grenades, flash bangs, distractions, personal shields, proximity mines and more.

