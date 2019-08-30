Post-apocalyptic disaster sim Sheltered now matching iOS low at $2 (50% off)

We are now seeing a great deal on the “post-apocalyptic disaster management game” Sheltered. Regularly $4 on the App Store, you can now download this one to your iOS library for just $1.99. That’s matching the lowest price we have ever tracked. While it certainly has some Fallout Shelter vibes to it, Bethesda hasn’t sued Team17 for it the way it did the Westworld game. The influences from both projects are evident but Sheltered makes use of a gritty, almost 8-bit aesthetic and an interesting turn-based combat system. Hundreds of iOS gamers have left it with a 4+ star rating. More details below.

From the popular Worms series and The Escapist to Stranger Things 3, we are finishing the week in iOS/Mac price drops off strong. Not to mention deep price drops on the Apple Award-winning Alto’s Odyssey and the first 2019 price drop on the Fantastical apps. As usual, you’ll find all of the rest in this morning’s roundup.

Sheltered is a post-apocalyptic disaster management game that gives a whole new meaning to the term “nuclear family”. Given a head-start over the billions lost in a nuclear holocaust, you must gather as many supplies as possible en route to the concrete underground shelter that will soon become your family home for the foreseeable dire future.

