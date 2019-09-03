Today’s Best Game Deals: Devil May Cry 5 $30, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $42.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon his now offering Devil May Cry 5 on PS4 for $29.99 shipped. It will automatically drop an additional $9.41 from the listed price after you add it to your cart. Regularly $40 or more these days, the highly-rated DMC5 is now matching the lowest price we have tracked. Players must master the 3 different combat styles of the 3 playable characters to “take on a city overrun with demons”. You’ll also find deep price drops on titles like Vampyr, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Super Bomberman R, BioShock The Collection and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
***Note: The price will drop once you have added the game to the cart on some of today’s Amazon deals.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $42.50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15 at checkout.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $42.50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15 at checkout.
- Yoku’s Island Express $6.50 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Vampyr $15 (Reg. $40+) | Microsoft
- Super Bomberman R $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $37.50 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Control from $37.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 11 $37 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Up to 25% Off PS4/Xbox Games w/ In-Store Pickup | Target
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Disney Classic Games pre-order $30 | Amazon
- Aladdin and the Lion King
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Borderlands 3 pre-order $60 + $10 GC | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection $10 (Reg. $25+) | Microsoft
- Need for Speed Heat pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $37.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield Pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
