Today’s Best Game Deals: Devil May Cry 5 $30, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $42.50, more

- Sep. 3rd 2019 9:31 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon his now offering Devil May Cry 5 on PS4 for $29.99 shipped. It will automatically drop an additional $9.41 from the listed price after you add it to your cart. Regularly $40 or more these days, the highly-rated DMC5 is now matching the lowest price we have tracked. Players must master the 3 different combat styles of the 3 playable characters to “take on a city overrun with demons”.  You’ll also find deep price drops on titles like Vampyr, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Super Bomberman R, BioShock The Collection and many more down below. 

