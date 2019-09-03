New Street Fighter Cocktail Arcade Table now up for pre-order

After catching a quick glimpse at the New York Toy Fair a few months back, we now have more details on the new Arcade1Up Street Fighter cocktail arcade. The upcoming arcade cabinet takes on a table-top format, as opposed to the 3/4-sized vertical units the company is known for, and is already up for pre-order. More details below.

Last we heard from Arcade1Up, the company’s latest stand-up cabs were going up for pre-order. More specifically the new Turtles in Time, TMNT, Marvel Super Heroes and Star Wars machines. You’ll find all of the details you’ll need on those right here, but for now it’s on to the new Street Fighter cocktail cabinet.

New Street Fighter Cocktail Arcade

More officially known as Arcade1Up’s Street Fighter ll Head to Head Gaming Table, the sit-down arcade carries 12 built-in titles. As expected, most of them are various versions of Street Fighter including Street Fighter ll CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION, Street Fighter ll: The World Warriors and Street Fighter ll Turbo Hyper Fighting. However you’ll also find some great throw-back adventure games and more including Ghosts ’n Goblins, Commando and Final Fight, to name a few. In other words, you’re basically looking at all of the major old school arcade Street Fighter games alongside some great distractions for when you need a break from the one-on-one fisticuffs.

Along with “easy assembly and coin-less operation”, the new Street Fighter cocktail arcade boasts a split 17-inch, full-color display as well as a dual stereo speaker assembly. According to the GameStop pre-order listing, it also has a 2-player setup with “real feel joysticks and control buttons”.

When @TheAlexValle drops by the #EVO booth to take on our own @diamonon on the Street Fighter cocktail cabinet! 😳🕹😳 pic.twitter.com/iVwG0M4XPy — Arcade1Up Official (@arcade_1up) August 3, 2019

Pre-order Now Live:

It appears as though a release date still evades us, but the GameStop pre-order listing is now live at $499.99 on the new Street Fighter cocktail cabinet. Considering the 3/4-sized stand-up machines come in at around $300 or more, the price seem to be on par here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, $500 certainly isn’t cheap by any means. But something like this would definitely take your game room or man cave to the next level. The included games aren’t anything overly notable, although this is about as much arcade-style Street Fighter as you could ever need. And those extra titles add a ton of surprising and unexpected value for me personally. All things considered, they could have just as easily charged the exact same price and didn’t bother to put the extras on there. Although I’m sure you savvy collector’s and arcade aficionados are already dreaming about hacking the Street Fighter cocktail arcade to pieces and filling it with hundreds of old titles.

