Anker’s Soundcore Space Wireless Headphones sport 20-hour playback for $75

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Wireless Space Noise Canceling Headphones for $74.99 shipped. As a comparison, they typically sell for $100. Today’s deal is a new Amazon low for 2019. Anker’s budget-friendly Space NC headphones offer wireless connectivity and up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge. Its foldable design lets users toss them in a bag for easy on-the-go portability. Noise cancellation and built-in controls round out the list of notable specs here. Rated 4/5 stars by nearly 300 Amazon reviewers. Check out our launch coverage for more details.

Prefer the earbud route? Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo in-ears offer a truly wireless design for less than today’s featured deal. Ideal for active lifestyles or gym sessions, these earbuds deliver up to nine hours of battery life when the including charging case is accounted for. Rated 4/5 stars.

Anker Space NC headphones feature:

Space NC’s hybrid active noise cancellation studies ambient noise around you, in order to reduce low-frequency sounds by up to 93%. Hear your music in incredible detail, without background noise interfering and disrupting your listening experience. And for effortless control, the on-ear touch-pad instantly responds to your commands, allowing you to adjust the music and volume without reaching for your phone.

