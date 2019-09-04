The Instant Pot DUO80 is at its lowest price since Prime Day: $70 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot DUO80 8-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for just $69.99 shipped. This is down 30% from its going rate and is within pennies of the all-time low set on Prime Day. The DUO80 offers a massive 8-quart capacity, which is large enough to feed entire families at one go. I love using pressure cookers as it makes normal meals cook much faster than a regular oven. Plus, it cooks more evenly, too. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Don’t need a huge 8-quart design? The Instant Pot LUX60V3 is a 6-Quart alternative at $50 shipped. It’s smaller, though it offers a similar function to the above model. It’s also a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi Cooker:

Duo 8 Quart, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle

Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

