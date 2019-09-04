Korg is officially unveiling its new DIY synth, the NTS-1. The affordable mini instrument will have musicians building their very own synthesizer for under $100 as the company appears to be re-launching its Nu:Tekt product line with a reinvigorated focus on DIY gear. Head below for all the details.

New DIY Synth Inbound from Korg:

Once you’ve managed to put the new DIY synth together (more on that below), you’ll be greeted with a small, albeit powerful little instrument. Largely inspired by the tech packed into its much more expensive pro gear, the NTS-1 features a digital oscillator based on the MULTI Engine found inside the Minilogue XD. More advanced users will be able to create and use custom oscillators (and more) with the logue SDK as well — significantly expanding the sonic possibilities this thing ships with.

Modulation & Effects:

Beyond that, the new DIY synth also sports some notable sound-shaping controls as well. On top of the multimode filter, this little machine has 3 LFOs, an envelope generator, and some built-in stereo effects units. More specifically, a reverb, delay, and modulation section.

This is a DIY synth though. So you will have to put it together yourself. Fortunately for the less DIY-talented individuals out there, you’ll be able to skip the old soldering iron for this one. According to Korg, you won’t need anything to put it together the company hasn’t included in the package for you. Although I wouldn’t necessarily rule out having your electronics toolbox around for the gig, you will find a screwdriver and everything else you’ll need to put it together included in the price of entry.

The NTS-1 DIY synth is scheduled to begin shipping in November at $100.

9to5Toys’ Take:

There does appear to be some existing one-off Korg gear out there under the Nu:Tekt product line. But this new DIY synth is the first of a new era under that moniker that will focus on “DIY instruments, effects, and utilities”. While it’s certainly not the first of its kind, the fact that Korg is going the extra step and allowing users to jump into the SDK to reprogram the little beast is quite interesting. As opposed to a fun distraction for an afternoon before you go back to your Moog or expensive virtual synths, the creative possibilities all the sudden skyrocket with custom oscillators and much more. At under $100, this is one DIY synth musicians and electronics tinkerers will want to keep an eye on.

