Put a PlayStation Classic console in the game room for $20 (Reg. $30+)

GameStop is now offering the mini PlayStation Classic console for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $50, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $60 at Best Buy, it sells for much closer to $30 these days at Amazon with today’s GameStop offer being among the best we have tracked. The rest of today’s game deals are right here and you’ll find more details below.

While the console’s 20 pre-loaded games might not be everyone’s top picks, considering the thousands Sony had to choose from and some licensing issues, it’s not a bad lineup by any means. We found it be quite an enjoyable experience, and especially so at a big-time discount like today. While it comes with a pair of controllers and more, you’ll want to visit our roundup for the best accessories as well.

You can employ some of these AmazonBasics USB 3.0 Extension Cables (2-pack) for $9 Prime shipped to extend your PS Plus controller cable length an additional 6-feet. If you don’t plan on getting overly up close and personal with the display here, adding some extra breathing room on the wired controllers might be good idea. As mentioned above, you’ll find even more ideas for accessories right here. You could opt for one of those 8Bitdo adapters so you can use your wireless PS4 controllers, but it costs the same amount as the console today.

PlayStation Classic Console:

Introducing PlayStation® Classic. A miniature recreation of the iconic PlayStation console, pre-loaded with 20 fan-favorite games along with two wired controllers for local multiplayer showdowns and a virtual memory card for vital game saves. PlayStation®Classic also features the same famous logo, button layout and outer packaging – but this mini console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation® and includes a HDMI cable to connect directly to a TV.

