Marshall’s Kilburn II Bluetooth Speaker now up to $100 off in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker in gray for $199 shipped. Regularly $300, the Kilburn II is going for $253 at Best Buy and $237 on Amazon in black right now. Today’s deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on any color and is the lowest we can find. Marshall’s Bluetooth speakers not only bring that iconic guitar amp-style to the party, but also a 20+ hour battery life and Bluetooth 5.0 tech. There’s a 30-foot wireless range and multi-host functionality so users can “easily connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices”. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if the classic look of the Marshall speakers don’t do anything for you, it might be worth considering something with a lighter price tag. The Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a great option at $35, but you’ll find even more discounted options from Anker right here. Another great budget-friendly speaker is the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) at just $22 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

And, here’s our announcement coverage for the latest Stockwell and Tufton speakers from Marshall.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Kilburn II offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge.

Multi-directional sound via Bluefin stereo sound

Comes equipped with Bluetooth 5. 0 apt technology for wireless music play. Play music with any Bluetooth device at a range of up to 30 feet away from the speaker

New durable design with new grill and corner caps

Kilburn II features multi-host functionality so you can easily connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices.

