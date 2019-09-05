Sennheiser is on-hand at IFA 2019 to unveil the latest generation of its popular Momentum Wireless headphones. The third iteration arrives with a familiar design but a host of fresh features underneath the hood in hopes that these over-ears will compete with more premium options from Sony and Bose. Today’s announcement comes alongside a $400 price tag, which certainly puts it in-line with offerings from those aforementioned brands. So what’s there to be excited about? On top of active noise cancellation (ANC), there’s built-in support for voice assistants including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Hit the jump to learn more about the new Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones announced at IFA.

Sennheiser unveils latest wireless headphones

That $400 price comes with Sennheiser’s promise to deliver “superior sound, cutting-edge technology, and a modern design aesthetic.” But if you’re familiar with its Momentum headphones, then you know that the visuals haven’t changed too much here.

A familiar leather meets metal build remains, which for better or worse, has become well-known as Sennheiser’s iconic visuals. A genuine leather head strap combines the two metal accents on the side with larger memory foam earcups also housing playback controls. The three-button interface handles volume, play/pause, and calls up your virtual assistant of choice.

Sennheiser is also putting a heavy focus on its app for a customizable listening experience. It provides three different noise cancellation modes and a built-in equalizer so users can find just the right blend of high- and low-ends.

The latest Momentum Wireless headphones also sport built-in Tile technology. Those little white plastic location trackers are finding a home within the over-ears as a means for making it easier to locate your cans in a moment of panic.

Inside the box you’ll find both USB-C and A cables for fast charging, a 3.5mm adapter, and a carrying case.

Sennheiser is making the black version available for purchase today at $399.95, while the white colorway will ship in November.

9to5Toys’ Take

Sennheiser is known as one of the best prosumer headphone manufacturers out there. It’s no surprise that they’ve chosen to stick with the same design here on their 2019 release, as it has largely become synonymous with the brand. Built-in Tile integration is cool, but a rather throwaway feature until you need it. I would’ve like to have seen the new Momentum Wireless come in at closer to $300, as its current price tag is rather salty for most consumers when the market is flooded with lower-cost options.

Source: Sennheiser

