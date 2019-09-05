If you’re a Star Wars fan of old, then you likely have played (or know about) Jedi Knight. The age-old game from the early 2000s was a staple of Star Wars fan’s libraries for many years. In fact, the game is still a part of my Steam library, however old it may be. However, the once classic game is making a comeback, this time on Nintendo’s latest platform. That’s right, Star Wars Jedi Knight and Jedi Knight II are coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 soon.

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast reborn on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast was a staple of my childhood. Originally launched in 2002, this was one the best Star Wars games ever released, in this writer’s opinion. You’ll start out as Katarn, who has some familiar weapons like the E-11 blaster rifle and K-16 Bryar pistol. You’ll journey along with Jan Ors as you investigate some stirrings of a post-Endor Imperial Remnant.

This game is somewhat of an open-world adventure, allowing you to venture around, explore, seek out hidden secrets, and take in the sights of the universe around you.

After seeing a truly terrible tragedy, Katarn decides to seek out spirits of the past in the Valley of the Jedi. In this, his connection to the Force is reestablished and he heads to retrieve his lightsaber from Luke Skywalker. The story follows Katarn as he seeks out justice in a unique way…one so unique that it impresses even Luke.

Jedi Academy is an amazing sequel and belongs with Jedi Outcast

Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is the follow-up story to Jedi Outcast. Releasing the following year, this first-person shooter is somewhat standalone when looking at the greater overview of games. If you’ve played previous Jedi Knight games, you’ll enjoy the gaps being filled, but it’s not entirely a requirement.

You’ll be an initiated Jedi named Jaden Korr, a protagonist of your own design. Whether you want to be male or female, Twi’lek, human, Ken For, Rodian, or Zabrak. Even further, you can customize the appearance, color, and even design of Korr’s lightsaber hilt.

You’ll begin the game en route to Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Praxeum as an apprentice having built a lightsaber without any formal teachings. Once you arrive, the shuttle you’re on comes under attack alongside the rest of the academy. Korr will glimpse members of a Sith cult known as the Disciples of Ragnos and is then knocked unconscious by a flash of light. Once you awake, Skywalker and Kyle Katarn (from the Jedi Outcast game) are waiting for you. The story goes on from there as you quest to take down Sith cultists and become a Jedi master.

Not just a simple Switch port

Now, Aspyr, the company behind this port, could have just brought the base gameplay to Switch. However, that’s not what happened. Both games will feature Gyro aiming support through the Joy-Cons on your Switch, which brings an all-new game dynamic into the mix. It doesn’t end with a simple Switch port, either. The games will also come to PlayStation 4 alongside Nintendo’s latest console. However, it doesn’t look like the remastered games will be available on Xbox (though they are a part of the Backwards Compatibility program should you want to enjoy the originals).

Pricing and availability

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast will be available starting on September 24th. Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy will be available sometime in “early 2020”. Pricing is not available at this time.

