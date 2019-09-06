Amazon’s latest Anker Gold Box starts at $20 with projectors, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker Direct via Amazon offers various Nebula projectors and accessories from $20. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Nebula Capsule Projector for $223.99. It typically sells for $350 at Amazon with today’s deal being $26 less than our previous mention. Take Anker’s Capsule projector anywhere and enjoy content on-the-go. Built-in streaming services delivers Netflix, YouTube and more with the push on a button. Includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

The second-generation model, appropriately named the Capsule II, is also on sale at Amazon today for $412.49. As a comparison, it usually sells for $580. Upgraded internals and better battery life are a few changes from the previous generation. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Anker Nebula Capsule features:

Remarkable clarity and contrast: dlp’s advanced in tell I bright algorithms deliver remarkably bright (100 ANSI Lumens), vivid picture up to 100 inches big. Recommended for use in dimmer environments

360° speaker: equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker to pump out sound in every direction

Super portable: A seamless aluminum body ensures greater durability and a meager 15 oz Weight to effortlessly go wherever you do

Android 7.1: Run streaming and media apps flawlessly. Seamlessly display content from Netflix, YouTube, and more for endless entertainment

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!