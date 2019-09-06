Up your art game with a 20% discount on Wacom’s Intuos Wireless Tablet at $80

Amazon offers the small Wacom Intuos Wireless Drawing Tablet for $79.95 shipped. Find it at B&H for the same price. Typically $100, today you’ll save 20% and bring home the tablet for its lowest price in over five months. Wacom’s Intuos amplifies your Mac or PC’s ability to create digital art with a 6 x 3.4-inch drawing space and Bluetooth connectivity. Artists will be able to enjoy 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for adding finer details to their work. This option is perfect for those who are just getting started with animation or graphic design. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 270 digital artists and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

Drop the price even further by ditching the Bluetooth connectivity with the Wired Intuos Drawing Tablet. For $10 less, you’ll be able to enjoy just about all of the same functionality as today’s featured deal. The only downside is your new drawing tablet will have to stay tethered to a computer.

Wacom Intuos Wireless Drawing Tablet features:

With the Intuos Bluetooth Creative Pen Tablet from Wacom, you can bring your designs, ideas, and artwork into the digital realm. It features a 6.0 x 3.7″ drawing area, ideal for space-limited desktops, and is compatible with both left- and right-handed users. Located at the top are four customizable ExpressKeys that place frequently used commands such as copy, paste, and undo right at your fingertips. Moreover, it comes with a pressure sensitive stylus for the control and precision you need in creative software.

