WD’s 1TB My Passport Portable USB-C SSD pairs with your Mac at $150 ($30 off)

- Sep. 6th 2019 10:08 am ET

$180 $150
Amazon currently offers the Western Digital 1TB My Passport Portable USB-C Solid State Drive (2019 edition) for $149.99 shipped. Typically selling for $180, it had just dropped to $170 and is now down the extra $20. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and $10 below our previous mention. Centered around USB-C connectivity, you’re looking at 540MB/s transfer speeds and compatibility with the latest MacBooks, iPad Pro and more. A compact design gives this drive a home in pretty much any travel setup as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 360 customers.

Add WD’s My Passport SSD into your bag by taking a more affordable approach with the 256GB model at $100. You’ll get the same sleek form-factor, USB-C connectivity and more, but with a smaller amount of storage.

Also still on sale, you can add a WD Gaming USB 3.0 Hard Drive to your PS4 or Xbox One starting at $68. And don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on review of WD’s Black P10 for Xbox One HDD.

Western Digital 1TB My Passport SSD features:

  • Blazing-fast file transfers with speeds up to 540MB/s
  • Password protection with hardware encryption
  • USB Type-C and USB 3.1 Gen 2 ready
  • USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and USB-A compatible
  • Trusted drive built with WD reliability
  • Automatic backup
  • Easy to use

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Western Digital

