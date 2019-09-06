WD’s 1TB My Passport Portable USB-C SSD pairs with your Mac at $150 ($30 off)

Amazon currently offers the Western Digital 1TB My Passport Portable USB-C Solid State Drive (2019 edition) for $149.99 shipped. Typically selling for $180, it had just dropped to $170 and is now down the extra $20. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and $10 below our previous mention. Centered around USB-C connectivity, you’re looking at 540MB/s transfer speeds and compatibility with the latest MacBooks, iPad Pro and more. A compact design gives this drive a home in pretty much any travel setup as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 360 customers.

Add WD’s My Passport SSD into your bag by taking a more affordable approach with the 256GB model at $100. You’ll get the same sleek form-factor, USB-C connectivity and more, but with a smaller amount of storage.

Also still on sale, you can add a WD Gaming USB 3.0 Hard Drive to your PS4 or Xbox One starting at $68. And don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on review of WD’s Black P10 for Xbox One HDD.

Western Digital 1TB My Passport SSD features:

Blazing-fast file transfers with speeds up to 540MB/s

Password protection with hardware encryption

USB Type-C and USB 3.1 Gen 2 ready

USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and USB-A compatible

Trusted drive built with WD reliability

Automatic backup

Easy to use

