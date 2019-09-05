Newegg is currently taking 15% off a selection of Western Digital Gaming Hard Drives for both PS4 and Xbox One. A standout is on the WD 2TB USB 3.0 Gaming Drive for PS4 at $67.99 shipped when code BTETETY23 has been applied at checkout. Note: you’ll need to be a Newegg Newsletter subscriber, but it’s free to signup. Down from $80, like you’ll find at Amazon and Best Buy, this is one of the best prices in months and comes within $4 of the 2019 low. Perfect for expanding your PS4’s storage pool, this Western Digital gaming-focused hard drive has plenty of room for new games and more. It touts USB 3.0 connectivity as well as a shock-resistant casing. Over 240 shoppers have left a 4.9/5 star rating. Head below for more WD drive deals.

Those looking for a companion hard drive for their Xbox One can score the WD 2TB My Passport X for $67.99 shipped with code BTETETY23 at Newegg. Normally $80, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in over 4 months. Step up to the 3TB version of Western Digital’s Xbox One for $90.09 using the code, saving you $16 from the going rate. Both options here come with USB 3.0 connectivity and can store anywhere from 50 to 75 titles depending on the capacity. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

Don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on review of WD’s Black P10 for Xbox One HDD. Plus, Western Digital just announced a refreshed 5TB My Passport for Mac, 20TB HDD and more.

WD 2TB USB 3.0 Gaming Drive for PS4 features:

Store more AAA titles on this 2TB Western Digital gaming drive for the PlayStation. It saves you time redownloading and reinstalling games, and the sleek, portable design lets you access your video game collection with another PS4 unit. This Western Digital gaming drive connects to a PlayStation 4/4 Pro console via the included USB 3.0 cable.

