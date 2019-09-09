Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 63W Dual USB-C PD Wall Charger $32, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon currently offers its 63W Dual USB-C PD Wall Charger for $31.99 shipped when applying code OK6SD9SJ at checkout. Normally selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 20%, is the first price cut we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Featuring two USB-C ports, this wall charger can dish out a total 63W of power to the connected devices. Perfect for keeping your iPhone and iPad charged on-the-go, this adapter can even refuel your MacBook as well. Rated 4+ stars from Amazon shoppers.

AUKEY’s new Dynamic Detect technology allows all the power to be directed to a single port rather than being inefficiently shared across unused ports.

PA-D5 is a new Power Delivery wall charger that showcases Dynamic Detect. It charges a single USB-C device at up to 60W (with the second port) or intelligently shares that power when charging a USB-C phone and laptop simultaneously (at up to 18W + 45W).