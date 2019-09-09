Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 63W Dual USB-C PD Wall Charger $32, more

- Sep. 9th 2019 10:27 am ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon currently offers its 63W Dual USB-C PD Wall Charger for $31.99 shipped when applying code OK6SD9SJ at checkout. Normally selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 20%, is the first price cut we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Featuring two USB-C ports, this wall charger can dish out a total 63W of power to the connected devices. Perfect for keeping your iPhone and iPad charged on-the-go, this adapter can even refuel your MacBook as well. Rated 4+ stars from Amazon shoppers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

AUKEY’s new Dynamic Detect technology allows all the power to be directed to a single port rather than being inefficiently shared across unused ports.

PA-D5 is a new Power Delivery wall charger that showcases Dynamic Detect. It charges a single USB-C device at up to 60W (with the second port) or intelligently shares that power when charging a USB-C phone and laptop simultaneously (at up to 18W + 45W).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go