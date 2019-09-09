Garmin vívomove HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch tracks sleep for $140 (Reg. $200)

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Garmin vívomove HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch for $139.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s down $60 from Amazon and $10 less than our previous mention. It’s also the best price we’ve tracked all-time. With a sleek, sport-friendly design, the vívomove HR Sport hybrid smartwatch offers everything you need to get started tracking fitness. That includes heart rate sensors, calorie and distance tracking, and up to two weeks of battery life on a full charge. It can even track your sleep, something that Apple Watch is still working to catch up on. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Those looking for a more budget-friendly offering might want to look at the Fitbit Inspire HR for quite a bit less. The traditional watch-based design is lacking here, but you’ll still get heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. Available in various colors to fit any wardrobe. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Garmin vívomove HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Stay connected with smart features such as music controls and smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders and more (when paired with a compatible smartphone)

Estimates heart rate with Elevate wrist heart rate technology

Wellness monitoring tools, such as all-day stress tracking and a relaxation timer, help you manage stress; includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep

Displays steps, calories, distance, heart rate, intensity minutes and VO2 max

Effortlessly change your look with industry standard 20 mm quick release accessory bands

Battery life: up to 5 days in smart mode; up to 2 additional weeks in watch mode (hands tell time only)

