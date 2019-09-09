Twelve South’s HiRise 2 Deluxe docks your iPhone for $30 (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon offers the Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe for iPhone and iPad at $29.99 shipped. For comparison, it typically goes for $60 direct with today’s deal being the second best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Twelve South has been cranking out great iPhone docks for some time. HiRise 2 Deluxe takes it to another level with support for iPad and bundled Lightning and microUSB cables. The base matches your Apple device beautifully with various colors in-line with iPhone and iPad offerings. Adjustable rear support makes it easy to attach different cases to the dock. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Save further and go with Lamicall’s uber-popular adjustable smartphone stand from $10. It’s available in various finishes to match your device and offers a simplistic design. Of course, you’ll miss out on the built-in cables and overall sleek design, but it’s hard to beat this price tag. Rated 4.8/5 stars by nearly 6,000 Amazon reviewers.

Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe features:

HiRise 2 is the ultimate charging dock for your iPhone, iPad or other smartphones so you never have to hunt for a cable again.

Refined design features a small footprint to save space but a hefty weight for extra stability and one-handed iDevice removal.

Elevates your iPhone to a more comfortable angle for hands-free FaceTime calls or pair with AirPods or Wireless Beats to listen to music without being tethered to your device while it charges.

The adjustable rear support and cord clip options mean you can charge without removing your case (works with most shells and covers – may not work with highly protective cases).

