Twelve South’s HiRise 2 Deluxe docks your iPhone for $30 (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon offers the Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe for iPhone and iPad at $29.99 shipped. For comparison, it typically goes for $60 direct with today’s deal being the second best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Twelve South has been cranking out great iPhone docks for some time. HiRise 2 Deluxe takes it to another level with support for iPad and bundled Lightning and microUSB cables. The base matches your Apple device beautifully with various colors in-line with iPhone and iPad offerings. Adjustable rear support makes it easy to attach different cases to the dock. Rated 3.6/5 stars.
Save further and go with Lamicall’s uber-popular adjustable smartphone stand from $10. It’s available in various finishes to match your device and offers a simplistic design. Of course, you’ll miss out on the built-in cables and overall sleek design, but it’s hard to beat this price tag. Rated 4.8/5 stars by nearly 6,000 Amazon reviewers.
Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe features:
- HiRise 2 is the ultimate charging dock for your iPhone, iPad or other smartphones so you never have to hunt for a cable again.
- Refined design features a small footprint to save space but a hefty weight for extra stability and one-handed iDevice removal.
- Elevates your iPhone to a more comfortable angle for hands-free FaceTime calls or pair with AirPods or Wireless Beats to listen to music without being tethered to your device while it charges.
- The adjustable rear support and cord clip options mean you can charge without removing your case (works with most shells and covers – may not work with highly protective cases).
