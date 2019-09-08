iRobot’s Roomba i7+ Smart Robo Vacuum drops to new all-time low at $329 off

Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba i7+ Smart Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $769.99 shipped. Down from $1,099, today’s offer is $129 under our previous mention and is a new all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $1,000 right now. iRobot’s latest robotic vacuum features high-end functionality like iAdapt 3.0 Navigation and Imprint Smart Mapping, which allow you to tell Roomba i7 to clean specific rooms in your home. You’ll still find Alexa and Assistant voice control, which lets you issue verbal commands like, “Roomba, clean my kitchen” and more. This robotic vacuum also automatically empties collected debris into a companion disposal unit. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 215 customers.

Looking to save even more? Opt for the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum at $280. You’ll still bring home iRobot’s premium multi-stage cleaning system, but just without some of the more high-end inclusions like the added disposal base station.

iRobot Roomba i7+ features:

The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum automatically empties into a disposable bag that holds 30 bins of dirt and dust so you don’t have to think about vacuuming for weeks at a time. The premium 3 Stage Cleaning System and Dual Rubber Brushes provide powerful cleaning, guided by smart mapping technology that learns, maps and adapts to each room. Added control from your smart phone gives you a truly custom clean.

