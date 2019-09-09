Another day, another retro console. For several years now, we’ve been inundated by a flurry of game console re-releases. Whether it be the NES, SNES, or PlayStation Classic, a large majority of what we’ve seen has typically been retro hardware released directly from its original manufacturers. Evercade, an upcoming console, takes a different approach by supporting a wide range of titles thanks to direct partnerships with several major publishers.

Evercade: Another stab at retro gaming

Evercade is a retro console focused entirely on 8 and 16-bit retro gaming. Like older consoles, it runs titles via cartridges and does not sport any type of online connectivity. It does however take a page out of Nintendo’s playbook by supporting both handheld and TV modes thanks to the inclusion of an HDMI-out port.

The device itself sports the looks of an older console with modern conveniences like a 4.3-inch display, support for save states, and selectable screen ratios that include 4:3 and 16:9. When fully charged, Evercade is slated to offer 4-5 hour battery life, but it is unclear if USB-C, MicroUSB, or some other port is used for topping the device off.

Each game cartridge will hold 6-20 games and the company has already developed partnerships with big names like Atari, Namco, Interplay, and others. This means games like Asteroids, Pac-Man, Dig Dug, Burger Time and many others are certain to make their way onto Evercade.

Pricing and availability

Evercade will debut with two versions available at launch. A standard edition that will come with one game cartridge and a premium edition that wields three. Standard will cost $79.99 while premium will set you back $99.99. The company has yet to reveal which cartridges will come in either bundle. No matter which version peaks your curiosity the most, you’ll have to wait until its official release on March 20th, 2020. Interested parties can sign up to be notified of any future developments.

9to5Toys’ Take

When it comes to 8/16-bit retro gaming, my desire peaked around a year or two ago. This has made Nintendo’s online membership adequate for my needs, especially since the company just dropped several SNES titles. For those moments when the desire strikes to play an unsupported game, I’ve flashed a Raspberry Pi with RetroPie.

Now all of that is out of the way, I do believe Evercade has something unique and interesting here. There are tons of Flashback consoles and the idea of owning and switching between several feels both wasteful and inconvenient. By working directly with publishers to develop multi-game cartridges, this console offers an easy, yet retro way to warp back in time.

