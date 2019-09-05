With last night’s announcement of Switch Online SNES games going live, having an active membership just got a whole lot more valuable. Regularly $20 for an annual Switch Online subscription, you still have time to score one for free and access the first batch of freebie SNES games while you’re at it. Head below the fold for all the details.

Switch Online for FREE:

Before we get into the new Switch Online SNES games, let’s make sure you’re Online subscription is in order. You could head over to Amazon and score yourself a year for just $20, but you might as well look into the Twitch Prime freebie offer before doing so.

Back in March, Amazon and its Twitch streaming service teamed up with Nintendo to offer a surprisingly amazing deal. Actually it’s less of a deal and more like a totally free year of Switch Online. While time is winding down before the whole promotion shuts down, you can still link your Amazon Prime membership with a Twitch account to claim the freebie before its gone (maybe) forever on September 24th.

For more details on how claim your free year of Switch Online, head over to our detailed explanation post right here. If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, it won’t take more than a couple minutes to setup.

Switch Online SNES Games:

(Update 9/5 2:25pm): It appears as though the SNES games are not quite live yet, but they should be some time today, according to Nintendo.

Now on to the main event, Switch Online SNES games. We were already expecting Nintendo to launch SNES games on Switch Online after a leaked trademark filing for the new SNES style Switch controller hit the net. But Nintendo has now made it official. You essentially get unlimited access to the SNES games library with a Switch Online subscription, much the same as the NES collection. And the aforementioned new Switch SNES controller is indeed official, will be releasing at $30, but does not appear to be listed on the Nintendo site just yet.

Nintendo is launching the first 20 Switch Online SNES games starting today with a number of notable titles (complete list down below). If its dedication to constantly adding new NES games to the collection is any indication, you can expect this list to grow slowly over the coming months and beyond. Star Fox, Demon’s Crest, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World, Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past are just a few of the games on the list. As expected, the first 20 offerings sound like they could be ripped straight from a top 100 games of all-time list.

The First 20 Switch Online SNES Titles:

Brawl Brothers

Demon’s Crest

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Star Fox

Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Tennis

Breath of Fire

F-Zero

Kirby’s Dream Course

Pilotwings

Stunt Race FX

Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Soccer

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

