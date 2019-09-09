Not only are we getting some free Celeste DLC today in the form of Chapter 9: Farwell, but we are also seeing a very notable price drop on the main experience. A game that started out as a 4-day game jam prototype has since garnered indie darling status as one of the most talked-about smaller titles over the last year or so. Now available on all major gaming platforms, including Mac and Linux, you can close out Madeline’s epic adventure in Celeste for free. All the details are down below.

For those unfamiliar, Celeste is a demanding platforming experience with gorgeous visuals and an amazingly minimalist soundtrack. It contains over 700 stages as Madeline ascends up the mountain in her epic journey to the top. But they’re also what the developer calls “B-Sides” and “C-Sides” that offer up additional variants on existing stages with new game mechanics. It also carries a 90+ rating on Metacritic for all platforms.

FREE Celeste DLC Out Today!

After renaming its development house, the folks responsible for the game have decided to allow its gamers to play the final Celeste add-on at no charge at all. Releasing today on all platforms, the free Celeste DLC is actually quite significant. It increases the game’s overall level count to over 800 (there are 100 new stages in Chapter 9: Farwell DLC), but there are no B- and C-Sides for this chapter. Details are thin, but there are also “brand new mechanics and items to discover and play with”. On top of that, it also carries 40 new minutes of music courtesy of the game’s composer, Lena Raine (Check it out on Bandcamp).

Celeste Deals:

And for those that have yet to give the main game a try (you should definitely do so if you like these indie platformers), we are also seeing some great deals today. While the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One listings are still at full price, Nintendo and Steam have both made some adjustments to celebrate today’s free Celeste DLC. Regularly $20, you can now grab Celeste for just $9.99 on the Nintendo eShop and over at Steam (Mac, PC, Linux).

And lastly, for all your hardcore Celeste fans, developer Extremely OK Games is indeed still working on the Limited Run physical release. Gamers have been waiting a while on this one, but it appears to be coming soon. Now that the free Celeste DLC is finished and released, “it will enter production shortly, according to EXOK. Keep an eye on our Games/Apps Guide for this one.

