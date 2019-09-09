Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars Betrayal at Cloud City set for $289.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from $350, today’s offer saves you $60 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This is also only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. So if you want to bring this one to your collection at a discount, now’s your chance. With over 2,800 pieces, this massive brick-built version of Cloud City lets you recreate plenty of different scenes from Empire Strikes Back. There’s also 18 minifigures included in this one, as well as Boba Fett’s Slave 1, a Cloud Car, and much more. Learn more in our announcement coverage. More below from $10.

Other notable LEGO deals today include:

Speaking of must-haves for Star Wars fans, last week we got a look at the upcoming UCS Imperial Star Destroyer that measures over 43-inches long. We also just revisited the LEGO Overwatch theme by taking a hands-on look at the kits, which you’ll definitely want to check out.

We’re also still seeing LEGO’s life-sized Star Wars Porg set at $46 (Reg. $70), and even more from $12.

LEGO Betrayal at Cloud City set features:

Relive unforgettable moments from Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back or add your own fun twists to the story with this LEGO Star Wars 75222 Betrayal at Cloud City set. The amazingly detailed construction toy is divided into 4 sections, each depicting scenes from the classic movie. There’s a landing pad complete with Boba Fett’s Slave I Star Wars starship, a detailed promenade, a dining room with seating for 5 characters, a garbage processing room with incinerator, and a sensor balcony for epic Luke vs. Vader Lightsaber duels. There’s also a carbon freeze chamber with a function to ‘freeze’ Han in carbonite, an interrogation chamber and prison chamber, a secondary landing platform for the Twin-Pod Cloud Car, and so much more.

