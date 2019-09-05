Continuing with the 20th anniversary of LEGO’s Star Wars theme, today we’re getting a look at the latest kit from a galaxy far, far way. In what is a perfect follow up to this year’s Tanitive IV build, fans will be able to bring home a massive recreation of the iconic Star Destroyer. Measuring over 43-inches long, this time LEGO is pulling out all the stops here by including over 4,700 pieces for its third-largest Star Wars creation to date. Head below for a closer look, as you’ll definitely want to check out all the glorious detail on LEGO’s new Imperial Star Destroyer.

Imperial Star Destroyer gets refreshed design in new LEGO UCS kit

LEGO’s latest is the first build to expand upon the Ultimate Collectors Series since April of 2018. Despite clocking in at over 1,700 pieces, the recent Rebel Blockade Runner that had been released just a few months ago lacked the hardcore enthusiast-focused branding that we’d expect. To make up for that lack of new UCS kits, LEGO is delivering one of the largest creations in its catalog to date.

Enter the all-new LEGO Imperial Star Destroyer. Leveraging 4,784 pieces to assemble Darth Vader’s personal version of the battleship, this new kit jumps right out of the A New Hope‘s opening scene. As the third-largest Star Wars creation released so far, it’s only been beaten by the two Millennium Falcon creations. We’ve seen the ship make a brick-built appearance several times before, but none have been quite like this.

Sitting on a display stand, the new Star Wars build begs to be added to your collection. All of its intricate details look to capture an accurate image of the source material; something that this set’s designers have absolutely nailed. Everything from the ship’s iconic three-engine design, to command bridge and sleek triangle form-factor, have made their way into LEGO’s latest.

It may be over 2,700 pieces less than LEGO’s largest set, but the Imperial Star Destroyer still manages to set some new records. It’s most impressive spec is that this build measures over 43-inches long. For comparison, the UCS Falcon only makes it to the 33-inch mark.

In typical UCS fashion, you’ll get two minifigures in this release. Quite fittingly, there’s an Imperial Officer and Imperial Crewmember included, both of which are exclusives here. You’ll also find a miniature version of the Tantive IV for acting out the opening crawl to Episode 4.

Pricing and availability

Those looking to bring LEGO’s newest brick-built behemoth into their collections will have to shell out a decent amount of cash. We’re not quite talking about Millennium Falcon pricing, but this one is certainly not for everyone. At $699.99, this model enters with the usual premium pricing expected of a UCS Star Wars collection. Fans will be able to officially score the kit starting on October 1st. Though if you’re a LEGO VIP member, LEGO will sell you the Imperial Star Destroyer starting on September 18th.

9to5Toys’ Take

Right off the bat, I’m just thrilled that LEGO is continuing to expand its UCS lineup. For the past few years, we’ve been getting a biannual installment of two massive Star Wars creations. But with the recent Betrayal at Cloud City and then Tantive IV sets, kits packing the Ultimate Collectors branding were nowhere to be seen.

That changes today, and I really think LEGO has made up for the delay with its Imperial Star Destroyer kit. Price per dollar may not be great here at just over $0.14 per brick. But with as impressive as the final model is, Star Wars fans will have a hard time staying away from this one.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!