With massive gaming and computing displays starting to increase in popularity, LG is attempting to further blur the lines between TVs and monitors. Its latest announcement confirms that some of its 55 to 77-inch TVs will receive a firmware update that yields G-Sync compatibility. The addition of G-Sync to some of its latest televisions should be appealing to PC gamers as it can ultimately provide a smoother gaming experience.

LG’s latest OLED TVs set to bring G-Sync to the living room

If you’re the owner of an LG C9 or E9 series television, you’re in for a treat. Well, potentially. A firmware update that’s coming soon will make the TVs in question much more delightful for PC gamers to use. Benefits include variable refresh rates up to 120Hz and input lag as minimal as 6 milliseconds.

PC gamers will need to play at 1440p to achieve this level of performance, with 4K players topping out at 60Hz and 13 millisecond input lag. Either way, it’s an improvement that should theoretically make the TVs more valuable whether the majority of users take full advantage of this feature or not.

“It’s no secret LG OLED TVs are coveted by gamers globally and we are committed to optimizing the experience for them,” said Tim Alessi, head of home entertainment product marketing at LG Electronics USA. “With NVIDIA G-SYNC adoption, we are showing that OLED TVs have the support and backing of the world’s top gaming hardware brand to make their products look the best.”

Availability

While a specific release date has yet to be offered, LG says customers can expect the firmware update to be delivered in the near future, specifically describing the timeframe being “in the weeks to follow.” As is the case with most firmware updates, LG’s new TVs will be upgraded free of charge.

9to5Toys’ Take

Outside of 120Hz refresh rates, every G-Sync TV listed here will have no impact on console gaming. While this is certainly a bummer, it is something that’s completely outside of LG’s control. PC gamers using NVIDIA GPUs will gain the most here thanks to the variable refresh rates offered.

I tend to stick with consoles for my gaming needs, so LG can count me out on this one. This is likely to be the case for most, but it does make sense for LG to add every feature possible to help boost its TV sales. So if you happen to be a PC gamer and use an NVIDIA GPU, there’s finally a lineup of G-Sync TV sets spanning from 55- to 77-inches ready to take advantage of variable refresh rates. And if you already own a compatible set, the update won’t cost you a dime.

