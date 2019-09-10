Official Apple Watch Pride Band hits Amazon all-time low at $36 (Reg. $49)

Amazon offers the official Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Loop Band for $35.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $49 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model works with both 42 and 44mm Apple Watches. Show your support with a Pride Edition band made of nylon. First released back at WWDC 2019, we found it to be a fun combination of the original and recently updated version in our hands-on review. And of course, you get the awesome Pride Edition Watch face as well.

Go the third-party route and save further with this $10 alternative. You won’t get the Pride Edition Watch face and overall Apple build quality, but it’s also quite a bit less.

Apple’s Sport Bands are still on sale in various styles and don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best alternatives from $5 for even more deals.

Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Loop features:

You can match this band with any Apple Watch Series 4 case of the same size. It also works with all previous versions of Apple Watch, including Apple Watch Series 3. The 40mm band works with the 38mm case; the 44mm band works with the 42mm case.

44mm: Fits 140–210mm wrists

Material: Woven Nylon

