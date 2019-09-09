Apple’s official (Product) RED Apple Watch Band is down to a new low under $36

Update: We’re now seeing several other styles of Apple’s official Watch band on sale as well.

Amazon offers Apple’s official 42/44mm (Product) RED Apple Watch Band for $35.58 shipped at checkout. Also available for $36 at Best Buy. Normally selling for $49, today’s offer saves you over 27%, beats our previous mention by $6 and is the best we’ve seen on this style. We rarely see discounts of this caliber on Apple’s official Watch bands, especially for the (Product) RED variants. Even though we’re expecting to see a new model unveiled tomorrow, every Apple Watch thus far has used the same band design and that’s likely to hold true for the latest. Note: shipping is delayed by a week or two at Amazon. More info below.

Even at 27% off, there’s no getting around you’re paying a premium for Apple’s in-house Watch band. For alternatives that won’t break the band, be sure to head on over to our roundup of the best third-party options. Top picks start at $5 and you’ll find plenty of different styles.

(Product) RED Apple Watch Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft.

The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin.

An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!