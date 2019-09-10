Cameras are only getting better as time goes on. There are 6K recording options, high-megapixel counts, and those designed specifically used for cinema. Phase One just announced its latest 150-megapixel medium format XT camera system. Sporting a new body that pairs with Phase One’s already-existing medium format systems, the new XT setup will use a new selection of lenses that offer an electronically controlled electromagnetic shutter. What does a 150-megapixel medium format camera cost? Well, pricing starts at $56,990 for Phase One’s latest XT camera system, including the 150-megapixel back and a lens.

For $57,000, you too can take ultra-high-resolution photos

The iPhone 11 Pro sports a 12-megapixel camera. The Pixel 3a offers a 12.2-megapixel shooter. Samsung even released an ultra-high-end 108-megapixel smartphone sensor. But, nothing touches the 150-megapixel offering that Phase One is bringing to the table here. Why do we need a camera to take a picture that’s so high of a resolution? Well, let’s take a look at some of the benefits that come from ultra-high-resolution pictures.

150 megapixels offers quite a few benefits

150 megapixels is quite massive when it comes to camera resolution. To put it into perspective, printed at full resolution, you’d yield a maximum print size of 193.65 inches by 129.6 inches, or 16 feet by 11 feet. That’s a pretty massive photo, larger than you’d really ever need to print. This means that no matter how big your print is, at 300ppi, you’ll be able to make your digital photos physical with no problem.

Another benefit would be cropping your photos in post. Have you ever taken a picture, and wanted to reframe it after the fact? Many times that yields a pixelated image, but not when you shoot at 150MP. You’ll be able to reframe to your heart’s content, with no worry of losing quality.

Phase One’s XT camera system has multiple offerings to fit any style

The Phase One XT camera system is built with the “best of everything”, according to the company. It’s quite small but packs a huge punch. This camera system offers a “two-action” shutter release with horizontal and vertical movement dials that can shift 12 millimeters up, down, left, and right. There’s also a detachable Arca Swiss tripod foot that can be easily rotated depending on whether you want landscape or portrait shooting. All of this was designed specifically to be used with the IQ4 150MP, IQ4 150MP Achromatic, and IQ4 100MP Trichromatic medium format digital backs.

Lenses and shutters take center stage

There are three Rodenstock lenses available for this new Phase One XT camera system. There’s the XT HR 32mm f/4, XT HR 23mm f/5.6, and XT HR 70mm f/5.6. These lenses give a large variety of shooting capabilities, going from fairly wide to semi-telephoto, depending on the landscape you’re shooting.

The electromagnetic X-shutter offers speeds from 1/1,000 seconds to 60 minutes, depending on your needs. There are carbon fiber shutter blades, which have been tested to over 500,000 captures, letting you know that this camera is ready for anything you throw at it. Each aperture module offers five curved blades for smooth bokeh.

Pricing and availability

The Phase One XT with IQ4 150MP Digital Back plus a lens will run you $56,990. Lenses themselves range from $8,990 to $11,990, with more information being available by booking a demo on the Phase One website.

