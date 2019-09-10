PS4 Pro bundle now available at over $100 off: Sekiro, Black Ops 4, more

Newegg is now offering the Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Console with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and For Honor Marching Fire Edition for $399.99 shipped. Considering the overall value of the console and the 3 games, you’re saving over $100 with today’s deal. PS4 Pro goes for $400 at Best Buy, Black Ops 4 fetches $35+ and Sekiro goes for $50, while For Honor will run you about $20. You can score a PS4 Pro for $350 on Amazon right now, but today’s bundle offer is still a much better value overall. You’re going to have load your new PS4 up with games anyway, so scoring a couple of this year’s best releases at the same time might be a smart way to go. PS4 Pro brings 4K/HDR capabilities to your game room and includes a DualShock 4 controller. More details below.

Battle friends and foes with the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro console. Its 1TB capacity lets you store plenty of games without an external hard drive, and the dual-shock controller improves your hands-on gaming experience. See enemies in clear, vibrant detail with the included HDMI cable of the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro console.