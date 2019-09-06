This gaming headset works with Switch, Xbox, and PS4 at just $11 Prime shipped

EasySMX (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Gaming Headset for $10.79 Prime shipped when the code P7QHK7L5 has been used at checkout. This is down from its $18 going rate and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked. Compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, or PC, this budget-friendly headset is a must for gaming. Plus, as a #1 best-seller, it’s an easy-buy. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

This is about as budget-friendly as it gets for gaming headsets. If you’re looking to save a buck or two more, check out Logitech’s Stereo Headset for $8.50 Prime shipped. It’s also a #1 best-seller and doubles as a headset for making phone calls, too. Plus, the open design means you’ll hear what’s going on around you easier, which is a bonus in an office setting.

EasySMX Gaming Headset features:

This gaming headset works flawlessly on Xbox One Slim / X, Nintendo Switch (Audio Only), PS4 and PC, so whatever platform you’re playing on, you can plug in your headset and get gaming. Note that you need an extra Microsoft Adapter (Not Included) when connecting with an old version of Xbox One controller.

Designed with a wide frequency response of 20-20kHz, the 50mm driver provides incredibly strong bass and optimized gaming sound so you’ll hear the details while enjoying an all-around immersive acoustic experience. Perfect for games genres like Fortnite, PUBG, World of Warcraft Legion, League of Legends etc.

The noise-canceling microphone keeps outside noise out and help you better get lost in your game, movie, or music. The omnidirectional microphone ensures all-round sound pickup even in a noisy household. Press the mic button integrated on the left earcup to turn on or off the microphone easily.

