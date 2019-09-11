Just announced, the 3Doodler Create+ Leather Edition gives the established Create+ a stylish new variation in a limited edition run. 3Doodler has been creating products to help assist learning, stretch creativity and enable DIYers for a while. Their entry-level Start 3D pen is geared for ages 6-13 and is popular for classrooms. The Create+ adds a variety of printing options with varied speed and heat settings and is best suited for ages 14+ because of its exposed heating elements. Currently, the Create+ Leather Edition is limited to 1,000 pieces so if it interests you, be sure to pick one up soon. Check out the video below for some of my thoughts.

The limited-run Leather Edition of the Create+ is priced at $120 and comes in the Deluxe kit. That’s only $20 more than the standard Deluxe package. To get up and going, the Deluxe kit comes with a great variety of materials, cleaning supplies, an assortment of nozzles and the 3Doodler printing mat.

Packaging

Inside the box of the deluxe kit, we instantly see the quick start guide printed on the lid of the box. Within the kit is everything needed to print and clean the Create+. 3Doodler includes 25-pieces of four different materials to give you 100 total pieces of material to create with. For reference, the included Eiffel Tower stencil requires an estimated 12 sticks of material to create.

3Doodler makes getting started with the Create+ a breeze by breaking it down into three steps in the quick start guide. First, plug in the Create+ and turn it on. 3Doodler suggests setting it to ABS for the first print. Wait for the light to turn from red to blue when on the ABS setting.

3Doodler Create+ Leather Edition: Video

First doodle

To give some ideas to get your creative juices flowing, 3Doodler includes a few books and stencils for some quick ideas. I opted to try the Eiffel Tower stencil first. There are a ton of details built-in, some of which I skipped over to try and save some time and material. For this stencil, you trace the five shapes on the page, pop them off and repeat that process four more times to get the four sides of the tower. Then, find a way to hold them together to connect all four sides.

Obviously, mine didn’t turn out as well as the one in the example image, but I was still happy that I had a successful first print. This was from my first time even turning on the Create+ and it was a ton of fun to see the creation come together.

Once I completed the tower, I decided to try the wood material with a freehand print – a boat. I had a bit of trouble getting the wood material moving smoothly at first, but once I got things warmed up and flowing okay it printed pretty well.

As you can tell this isn’t an extremely high-res model, but it was a lot of fun to figure out how to create the shapes to build a boat. I did it in three parts – the main body, another with the front of the boat and then the final pieces were the mast and sail.

Online resources

Since these pens have been used extensively in classrooms and other situations, 3Doodler has built a great library of tutorials, stencils and other resources on their website to help users create. If you’re running out of idea or want to find some inspiration, head on over to their website.

Final thoughts

Overall, the 3Doodler Create+ is a ton of fun. I can see why they’re so popular in school rooms. The Leather Edition adds a neat limited version that could be a great gift for the creative or DIYer who already has it all. At $120, it seems like a pretty great deal to me. Of course, you can still get the Create+ Deluxe Kit in both Blue and White for $100, or the Start for $50. If you’re looking for more 3D printing ideas, check out Simon’s 3D Printing Diary for some insights.

