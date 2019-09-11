Apple’s latest MacBook Air returns to all-time low pricing at $199 off

Amazon is currently taking $199.01 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air, returning prices to historic all-time lows on the 2019 models. Deals start at $899.99 for the 128GB configuration and go to $1,099.99 on the upgraded 256GB model. Best Buy is currently matching these deals. The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity. Plus, it’s streamlined design won’t take up too much room in your bag.

Don’t forget, you can save slightly more by going with the previous-generation MacBook Air which is currently on sale from $850. MacBook Pro is also seeing noteworthy discounts at this time as well.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

OS : macOS Sierra (10.12)

