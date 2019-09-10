Take $499 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, now $1,300 at Amazon

- Sep. 10th 2019 7:36 am ET

Amazon offers the previous generation Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/8GB/256GB in Silver for $1,299.99 shipped. That’s a $499 savings off the regular price, a new Amazon all-time low, and $150 less than B&H. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go.

Put your savings to work and grab a 13-inch MacBook Pro sleeve. This option that’s available from Amazon includes a secondary pouch for accessories and is available in your choice of two colors. There are additional sizes also available if you prefer a little more room for your device.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core
  • 8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 512GB SSD
  • 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
  • Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
  • True Tone Technology
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • macOS

