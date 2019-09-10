Take $499 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, now $1,300 at Amazon

Amazon offers the previous generation Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/8GB/256GB in Silver for $1,299.99 shipped. That’s a $499 savings off the regular price, a new Amazon all-time low, and $150 less than B&H. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go.

Put your savings to work and grab a 13-inch MacBook Pro sleeve. This option that’s available from Amazon includes a secondary pouch for accessories and is available in your choice of two colors. There are additional sizes also available if you prefer a little more room for your device.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core

8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 512GB SSD

13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

True Tone Technology

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

