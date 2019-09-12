LEGO’s latest Winter Village kit has you craft a 1,500-piece Gingerbread House

- Sep. 12th 2019 10:00 am ET

There’s no better way to anticipate the holiday season than with a festive new LEGO set. And while the company has a tradition of ringing in the all the fanfare with a series of Advent calendars, the annual release of a new aptly-themed Creator Expert set steals the spotlight for many fans. LEGO’s latest entry in the Winter Village collection takes the delicious form of a gingerbread house complete with plenty of baked-in details. Head below for a closer look. 

As the 10th entry into the Winter Village lineup, LEGO is mixing things up this year. In the past, you’ve have been able to assemble a Fire Station, Holiday Train and plenty of other kits to get one’s brick-built city ready for the winter season. This year you’ll still find all of the usual festive ornamentation, but with a twist.

Enter the latest Creator Expert set, LEGO’s new Gingerbread House. Stacking up to 1,477 bricks, this creation brings the architectural concoction of cookies, candy, and frosting into the world of bricks. On the front, you’ll find a detailed facade complete with colorful windows and the like. Around back there’s a cutaway that reveals a full interior. On the first floor, you’ll spy a fireplace with hung stockings, kitchen and more. Head up to the second story to find a bathtub and bedroom.

Rather than a whole host of minifigures for expanding your city, this kit features two gingerbread figures. This won’t be the first time that we’ve seen the holiday cookie take minifigure form, but this release does carry two new versions. You’ll get both a gingerbread man and woman, as well as a printed tile element of their gingerbread baby. Today’s new build also marks the first time in the Winter Village series that we won’t get a typical yellow figure.

Alongside the two exclusive minifigures, this one is packed with miniature festive creations. There’s plenty of toys and wrapped gifts for decorating the gingerbread house, as well as a LEGO snowblower and Christmas tree.

LEGO Gingerbread House officially debuts in October

Now that LEGO has pulled its new Gingerbread House set out of the metaphorical oven, you won’t have long to wait before sinking your teeth into this build. It’ll officially be available starting on October 1st, though LEGO VIP members (it’s free to sign up) will be able to grab this release a tad easier, on September 18th.

The only thing sweeter than the Gingerbread House’s gumdrop-packed design is what it’ll cost you. The nearly 1,500 piece set will only run you $99.99, entering with a pretty notable parts per dollar ratio. This isn’t too surprising for the Winter Village series, but it’s a much better value than we’ve seen from previous installments.

9to5Toys’ Take

Each addition to LEGO’s Winter Village lineup is a must-have for so many collectors, and 2019’s release will surely be the same. Some may lament at the change of pace from past sets, but I can definitely see this being one that brings new builders into the annual tradition of assembling a new festive Creator Expert set.

