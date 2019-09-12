Samsung’s stylish Frame 43-inch Smart TV falls to all-time low: $649 (35% off)

BuyDig currently offers the Samsung The Frame LS03 43-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $649 shipped. You’ll need to apply code FRAME to lock-in the special price, which will drop at final stage of checkout. Typically selling for $999, right now Walmart has it on sale for $799. Today’s offer beats that by $150, is $50 under our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen to date. The Frame’s standout feature is the striking design that blends into your home. Gone is the typical thick plastic casing and instead, you’ll find a wood finish and thin form-factor. Of course, the TV also touts notable features like smart functionality, a 4K UHD screen equipped with HDR10+ and more. Four HDMI ports alongside three USB inputs are included as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can swing by our announcement coverage for some extra information.

The stylish design certainly brings with it a premium price tag over other 43-inch TVs with similar feature sets. So if something a little more affordable is what you seek, TCL’s 43-Inch 4K Roku Smart UHDTV is a compelling option at $300. You’ll find the usual TV set design, but features like 4K HDR playback and smart functionality are still present.

Need an audio overhaul for your setup? Polk Audio’s Command Sound Bar is currently on sale for $199 (Save 33%).

Samsung The Frame 43-inch Smart TV features:

Enjoy your favorite professional and personal artwork, streaming services, TV shows, and more with the Samsung The Frame LS03 UN43LS03NAFXZA 43″ Class HDR UHD Smart LED TV. It features an internal library of artwork, plus you can purchase new works online, and the included No-Gap Wall Mount will add to its portrait-like appearance. The Frame has a UHD 3840 x 2160 native resolution and supports the HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG HDR formats for brighter, more vibrant colors than non-HDR displays. Motion Rate 120 technology will digitally enhance fast-moving objects to reduce any blurring that may occur.

