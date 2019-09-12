Polk Audio’s Command Sound Bar packs built-in Alexa and is now $199 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering the Polk Audio Command Sound Bar for $199 shipped. You’ll also find it available directly from Polk as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. Normally selling for $299, today’s price cut is good for a 33% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Built-in Alexa takes center stage here, allowing you to ditch the remote in favor of voice control when adjusting volume and more. Polk’s Command Sound Bar is also well-equipped on the audio side, rocking a 260W four-speaker system for a “room-filling” experience. In terms of inputs, you’re looking at dual HDMI alongside optical and a USB port. We found it to be well-worth the price for those fully-immersed in the Amazon ecosystem in our hands-on review. With a 4.3/5 star rating, shoppers tend to agree.

Ditch the built-in Alexa capabilities in favor of the VIZIO 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar with wireless subwoofer for $130. You’ll be giving up the higher-end audio performance here as well, but it’s a notable alternative to our featured deal for those on a tighter budget.

Polk Audio Command Sound Bar features

Connect this Polk Command sound bar with wireless subwoofer to your Fire TV for a true theater-like audio experience without all the cables. Compatibility with Amazon Alexa offers access from across the room, while an action button with Voice adjust located on the remote lowers sound bar volume so Alexa can hear you. This Polk Command sound bar works with any universal remote for easy incorporation with your setup.

