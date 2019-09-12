Elevate your in-game audio w/ $76 off SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro Wireless Headset

Amazon offers the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset in black for $253.76 shipped. Typically selling for $330, today’s offer saves you $75 and comes within $5 of the all-time low of this style. For comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $280 right now. SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro pairs high-fidelity audio and a Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless form-factor that works with both PC and PS4. It was also designed with extended gaming sessions in mind, and offers added comfort thanks to a lightweight aluminum alloy and steel construction. Enjoy 20 hours of usage on a single charge. Over 205 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Should opting for a wired pair of gaming headphones not be a big setback, you can save a bit more by picking up the SteelSeries Arctis 5 RGB-Illuminated Gaming Headset for $79 at Amazon. Or save even more by going the route of Corsair’s Wired Stereo Gaming Headset, which is still on sale for $30 (Save 27%).

Those who want to don a headset geared specifically towards their Xbox, we just took a hands on look to compare the Stealth 600 and 700 with the Arctis 9X.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Headset features:

Get lost in the sound of your favorite games with these Arctis Pro wireless headphones. Hi-Res speakers reproduce frequencies between 10 and 40,000 Hz so you never miss a note, while the lightweight aluminum alloy and steel construction delivers durability and comfort during extending gaming sessions. With dual-wireless technology, these Arctis Pro wireless headphones deliver consistent performance with your desktop, laptop or mobile device.

