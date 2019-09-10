Corsair’s Wired Stereo Gaming Headset won’t break the bank at $30 (Save 27%)

Amazon offers the Corsair HS35 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset in carbon and green styles for $29.99 shipped. Also available direct from Corsair. Normally fetching $41, that’s good for a 27% discount and matches the all-time low. This wired headset is designed to work with just about any gaming system out there, including PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and more. A pair of 50mm neodymium speakers are included, and a detachable microphone allows you to easily chat with teammates. Another perk is that on-ear volume and mute controls make it convenient to adjust sound during a match. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Put your savings from today’s headset deal to work by grabbing Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This is a great buy for neatly storing the Corsair’s headset under your battlestation when not in use.

Those who want to don a headset geared specifically towards their Xbox, we just took a hands on look to compare the Stealth 600 and 700 with the Arctis 9X.

Corsair HS35 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset features:

Slip on the CORSAIR HS35 Stereo Gaming Headset for high-quality sound and voice clarity while you play for hours thanks to its plush memory foam and adjustable earcups -ideal for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and more.

