Can you survive the besieged city in This War of Mine? Now $2 on iOS/Android

This War of Mine is a unique experience where players take on the role of the pedestrian survivors, instead of the soldiers. You must survive a besieged city by crafting weapons and struggling for food/medicine, all while managing your shelter. Sounds interesting right? Well you can give the regularly $15 game a try today on iOS for just $1.99. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked in years. And Android users can also grab it for the same price on Google Play right now. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from well over 20,000 survivors. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You certainly don’t want to miss this morning’s iOS price drop roundup. We have deals on To the Moon, XCOM: Enemy Within, Animus Stand Alone, Civilization Revolution 2, Pocket Build and many more. That’s on top of a freebie offer on the highly-rated narrative rhythm game DEEMO.

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

Android: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Civilization Rev 2, XCOM Enemy Within, more

This War of Mine:

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!