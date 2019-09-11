Narrative rhythm game DEEMO now FREE for first time in years on iOS (Reg. $2)

The narrative-based rhythm game DEEMO is now free on iOS. Regularly $2, this is the very first time we have seen the game go free on the App Store since a brief sale back in 2016. Since then, the game has been updated several times and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 18,000 gamers all-time. It features hand-drawn visuals and an interesting story where players must help a mysterious girl return to her world. All the details are down below along with more iOS deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Before you hit up this morning’s roundup, we also still have some deals on Thermo-hygrometer at $1 and the amazing Chrono Trigger at 50% off. That’s on top of price drops for titles like LAYÒUT, Hyper Light Drifter, Crazy Hedgy – 3D Platformer, Hyperforma, SkySafari 6 Pro and many more right here.

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Prey $6, Blasphemous $22.50, Final Fantasy X/X2 $35, more

DEEMO:

The story of Deemo and little girl has come to an end! From Cytus team, a world acclaimed music rhythm game. Rayark brings you Deemo, a hybrid of music rhythm game and the story of urban fantasy, with hand-drawn art, story-telling gallery and real instrumental feedback of piano key sound. Deemo is a mystic character who lives in solitude in a castle all by itself. A little girl falls from the sky, not knowing who she is, where she comes from.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!