Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8, many more at $40 each

In today’s best game deals, we are seeing some very impressive first-party Nintendo Switch deals via Google Express today. One standout would be the Super Mario Odyssey Starter Pack for $39.99 shipped. Use code SEPTSAVE19 at checkout to redeem the special. Regularly $60, it is currently available for $50 on Amazon and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. Not only does it include the main game, you’ll also receive the Traveller’s Guide collector’s book as well. Head below for deals on titles like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2: Starter Pack, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze and many more.

More game/console deals:

***Note: Use code SEPTSAVE19 at checkout on today’s Nintendo Switch Google Express deals

