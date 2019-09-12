Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8, many more at $40 each

In today’s best game deals, we are seeing some very impressive first-party Nintendo Switch deals via Google Express today. One standout would be the Super Mario Odyssey Starter Pack for $39.99 shipped. Use code SEPTSAVE19 at checkout to redeem the special. Regularly $60, it is currently available for $50 on Amazon and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. Not only does it include the main game, you’ll also receive the Traveller’s Guide collector’s book as well. Head below for deals on titles like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2: Starter Pack, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze and many more.
***Note: Use code SEPTSAVE19 at checkout on today’s Nintendo Switch Google Express deals
- Splatoon 2: Starter $40 (Reg. $50+) | Google Express
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $50) | Google Express
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $50+) | Google Express
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $50+) | Google Express
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $50+) | Google Express
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $50) | Google Express
- Octopath Traveler $37 (Reg. $50+) | Google Express
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! $36 (Reg. $50+) | Google Express
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $36 (Reg. $50+) | Google Express
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $9.50 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Dragon Quest XI Switch $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy X/X2 Remaster Switch $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Days Gone $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cuphead on Xbox from $16 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 $36 (Reg. $50+) | Microsoft
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst $8 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Celeste $10 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Konami PES 2020 $46 (Reg. $60) | Daily Steals
- Using code PES2020
- Fate/EXTELLA LINK Switch $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Battlefront II $7.50 (Reg. $15+) | Microsoft
- LEGO Jurassic World pre-order $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Releases September 17th
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $7.50 (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Guacamelee! 2 $7 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete $8 (Reg. $23) | PSN
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Super Bomberman R $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
