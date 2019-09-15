Echo Show 5 pairs Alexa with a 5.5-inch screen, now on sale for $65 (Reg. $90)

Amazon currently offers its Echo Show 5 Smart Display for $64.99 shipped. Usually selling for $90, today’s is one of the best we’ve seen outside of Prime Day and matches the lowest non Prime-exclusive we’ve seen at Amazon. Echo Show brings the expected Alexa experience to a 5.5-inch screen. Not only will you be able to have Amazon’s voice assistant command smart home accessories, answer questions and the like, but also pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

Aside from just picking up an additional Echo Dot, another way to expand one’s Alexa ecosystem is with the Echo Input. This $35 accessory turns nearly any existing speaker or sound system into a fully-fledged voice-activated device. It touts six built-in microphones and is a great way to add some smarts to your home theater, and more.

For those in the Assistant-enabled smart home game, we’re also still seeing the Google Nest Hub on sale for $58.

Amazon Echo Show 5 features:

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp full sound—all in a compact design that fits in any room, in any home. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music. Set alarms and timers. Catch up on news highlights and movie trailers. Check weather and traffic as you head out in your new city.

