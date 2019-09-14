Google Nest Hub returns to $58, wielding Assistant and a 7-inch touchscreen

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Hub for $57.99 shipped when coupon code GG10 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $42 off the typical rate, marking an even better discount when compared to what Best Buy is currently charging, and is within a mere couple bucks or so of the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does Nest Hub let you control your smart home or query Google with voice, it also sports a built-in touchscreen display, opening up a world of possibilities. Users will be able to more easily control music playback from sources like Spotify, Pandora, and more. If you plan to put it in the kitchen, you’ll be able to keep recipes on display without needing to have a smartphone or tablet around. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Pick up this $14 wall mount to prevent Google Nest Hub from taking up precious counter space. It’s a perfect fit for the device and mounts in the corner, taking up a minimal amount of space while also helping project audio throughout your home or office.

Google Nest Hub features:

Enjoy interactive streaming with this Google Home Hub. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can view your calendar, receive alerts and reminders, and control devices from the single dashboard, and voice control lets you access other smart features. This Google Home Hub lets you listen to music from Spotify and Pandora and view YouTube content

