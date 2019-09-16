Free DVR functionality highlights the eufyCam security system: $400 (Reg. $500)

EufyHome via Amazon offers its eufyCam 1080p Wireless Home Security Camera System for $399.99 shipped when promo code EUFYCAM9 is applied during checkout. That’s down nearly $100 from the regular going rate and the best price we’ve seen. As one of the most popular Kickstarters of all-time, there’s a lot to like about this eufyCam system. Notable features include a wire-free design, full 1080p support and no monthly fees for cloud storage. A 16GB microSD card is included with purchase to get you started on DVR functionality. I’ve been using these cameras for a few months now, and for the price and feature set, it’s a very compelling purchase. eufy’s lineup of smart home gear is well-rated across the board.

It’s easy to offer Wyze Cam as a lower-priced alternative to today’s featured deal. At around $25, you’ll get a number of popular features including 1080p feeds, 2-way audio, Alexa support and more. Free 14-day rolling cloud storage is the cherry on top of this security camera. While comparable products charge a monthly fee or only offer local storage, Wyze Cam gives users both features for free.

eufyCam features:

  • 365-day Battery Life: IP67-rated weatherproof camera runs for 365 days per charge (or 3 years in Standby Mode), indoors and out.
  • Full Hd Surveillance: 1080p Full HD, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures videos are recorded with crystal-clear quality, day and night.
  • No Monthly Fee: eufyCam doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings. Cloud storage service optional.

