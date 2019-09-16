Pre-order the Mega Man Robot Master Guide at nearly 25% off today on Amazon

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Mega Man: Robot Master Field Guide book for $23.20 as a pre-order. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Barnes & Noble. Regularly $30, today’s deal is a nearly 25% discount and is the lowest we have tracked. When opting for the Amazon pre-order, you will be charged the lowest price between now and the time of release (March 2020) regardless of what you pay now. Not to be confused with the previous generation version, this one has been updated to reflect all of the new robot masters right up until Mega Man 11. Reviews are still coming in, but Capcom’s other gaming books do quite well on Amazon. More details below.

This is great companion to the Mega Man: Official Complete Works hardcover book which goes for a touch less at slightly below $30. However, another great Blue Bomber collector’s item that will save you some cash is this Mega Man Coloring Book for just $7.50 Prime shipped.

Speaking of Mega Man, you’ll find some notable deals on the Legacy Collection in our roundup this morning. Although, you can also score the gigantic Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle for $40 right now on PSN. It includes a jaw dropping 19 Mega Man games for basically $2 each.

Mega Man: Robot Master Field Guide:

Updated with new profiles and information from Mega Man 11! The MEGA MAN: ROBOT MASTER FIELD GUIDE is your ultimate handbook to the classic Mega Man universe. Inside you’ll find profiles of every major Mega Man character, including all the Robot Masters, plus profiles for other important robots like Proto Man, Rush, Roll, Bass, Duo, and more.

