ComiXology is back with another batch of discounts, this time headlined by its DC Batman Day Celebration Sale. If Apple’s superhero movie deals aren’t enough to get your fill of the Caped Crusader, Amazon’s comic book storefront is taking up to 89% off graphic novels and single issues starting at under $1. One standout is on Batman: Earth One Vol. 1 for $4.99. You’d typically pay $15 for this New York Times #1 best-seller, with today’s offer matching the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. In this series, Bruce Wayne will have to overcome more obstacles than ever on his path to become the Dark Knight. Head below for even more picks from the Batman Day comic sale, as well as deals on Marvel Ultron and more.

Other top picks from the DC Batman Day Sale:

Marvel fans will also have something to rejoice over alongside the Batman Day deals, as ComiXology has kicked off two different comic sales. The first centers around the Avengers’ nemesis, Ultron. You’ll find plenty of different novels here starting at $1, though Age of Ultron: The Complete Event at $9.99 is our top choice. That’s $20 off what you’d normally pay and a new low.

ComiXology is also journeying to Black Panther’s home with a Wakanda-focused sale. Deals start at under $1 just the same here, and there’s a multitude of comics to choose from. So whether you’re a fan of T’Challa, Shuri or any of the other Wakadan characters, there’s something here for you.

If today’s sales just don’t do for it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Batman: Earth One Vol. 1 synopsis:

In a Gotham City where friend and foe are indistinguishable, Bruce Wayne’s path toward becoming the Dark Knight is riddled with more obstacles than ever before. Focused on punishing his parents’ true killers, and the corrupt police that allowed the criminals to go free, Bruce Wayne’s thirst for vengeance fuels his mad crusade and no one, not even Alfred, can stop him.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!