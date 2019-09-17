Apple launches superhero movie sale from $10, more from $5, plus $1 rental of the week

With Batman Day at the end of the week, Apple is already celebrating with a huge sale focused on superheroes and of course, the Dark Knight. You’ll find deals from just $5 below, all of which will become a permanent addition to your library. There’s also this week’s $1 HD rental, as well. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.
Superheroes movie sale |
Today’s sale from Apple delivers a number of notable price drops on superhero films with a heavy focus on Batman this time around. Headlining is the Dark Knight Trilogy for $24.99. It typically goes for $35 with today’s deal being a match of our previous mention. Includes Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. Personally, this is one of my favorite movie collections out there and I highly recommend picking it up today whether you’ve seen the entire trilogy or not.
Other notable superhero deals include:
- Batman 4-film Collection ’89-’97: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Shazam: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Evolution of Spider-Man: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Spider-Man Trilogy: $18 (Reg. $25)
- Batman vs Superman Dawn of Justice: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Batman 80th Anniversary Collection: $80 ($180 value)
- Batman vs Ninja Turtles: $10 (Reg. $15)
- …and more!
Additional movies deals this week |
- Mad Max: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Magnificent Seven: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Spaceballs: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Gone Girl: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Hoosiers: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Knocked Up: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Capote: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Mexican: $5 (Reg. $10)
This week’s $1 HD rental is The Upside starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, and Nicole Kidman. Typically $5 or more at other retailers, this film has collected a 4.5/5 star rating at Apple so far.
