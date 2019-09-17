Apple launches superhero movie sale from $10, more from $5, plus $1 rental of the week

With Batman Day at the end of the week, Apple is already celebrating with a huge sale focused on superheroes and of course, the Dark Knight. You’ll find deals from just $5 below, all of which will become a permanent addition to your library. There’s also this week’s $1 HD rental, as well. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.

Superheroes movie sale |

Today’s sale from Apple delivers a number of notable price drops on superhero films with a heavy focus on Batman this time around. Headlining is the Dark Knight Trilogy for $24.99. It typically goes for $35 with today’s deal being a match of our previous mention. Includes Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. Personally, this is one of my favorite movie collections out there and I highly recommend picking it up today whether you’ve seen the entire trilogy or not.

Other notable superhero deals include:

Additional movies deals this week |

This week’s $1 HD rental is The Upside starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, and Nicole Kidman. Typically $5 or more at other retailers, this film has collected a 4.5/5 star rating at Apple so far.

