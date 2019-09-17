Apple launches superhero movie sale from $10, more from $5, plus $1 rental of the week

- Sep. 17th 2019 9:00 am ET

0

With Batman Day at the end of the week, Apple is already celebrating with a huge sale focused on superheroes and of course, the Dark Knight. You’ll find deals from just $5 below, all of which will become a permanent addition to your library. There’s also this week’s $1 HD rental, as well. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.

Superheroes movie sale |

Today’s sale from Apple delivers a number of notable price drops on superhero films with a heavy focus on Batman this time around. Headlining is the Dark Knight Trilogy for $24.99. It typically goes for $35 with today’s deal being a match of our previous mention. Includes Batman BeginsThe Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. Personally, this is one of my favorite movie collections out there and I highly recommend picking it up today whether you’ve seen the entire trilogy or not.

Other notable superhero deals include:

Additional movies deals this week |

This week’s $1 HD rental is The Upside starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, and Nicole Kidman. Typically $5 or more at other retailers, this film has collected a 4.5/5 star rating at Apple so far.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp