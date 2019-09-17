Google’s latest Chromecast streamers are on sale, prices start at under $30

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Google Chromecast Ultra for $58.65 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s a 15% savings compared to the typical rate at retailers like Amazon and is the best offer we can find right now. While Nintendo and Apple are investing in mobile-first gaming, Google is taking a different approach with Stadia. Owners of many Google devices (including Chromecast Ultra) will be able to stream and play full-blown console/PC games at up to 4K60 quality. Additionally, this streamer also works with apps like Netflix and YouTube, making it a well-rounded device worth plugging into the TV. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find additional streaming deals from $30.

We also spotted the standard Google Chromecast for $29.75 shipped when using the coupon mentioned above. Once again, today’s deal slashes 15% off, making it the best offer currently available. While it may not offer a 4K resolution, this Chromecast streams 1080p content and has an identical user experience. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you haven’t been fully-swooned by the Google ecosystem, consider Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K for $35. I own four of these and actually used them to distance myself from highly-priced Apple TVs. If this decision intrigues you, check out my more-detailed explanation here. Find even more Fire TV streamers on sale from yesterday’s roundup.

Google Chromecast Ultra features:

All together now: Shows, movies, live TV, YouTube, and photos. All streaming on your 4K TV.

Watch what you want, when you want. Enjoy TV shows, movies, videos, songs, games, sports and more through over 1,000 apps like Netflix, YouTube, Pandora, and HBO NOW. Find more at chromecast.com/apps

Make the most of your TV. With support for 4K Ultra HD TVs with HDR, you can get the most out of your setup. Chromecast Ultra automatically optimizes your content for the best picture quality

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!