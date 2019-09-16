Amazon discounts its Fire TV streaming lineup from $25 for Prime members

Amazon is offering a number of discounts on its Fire TV streaming media players for Prime members. Headlining is the entry-level 1080p Fire TV Stick at $24.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a match of the best we’ve seen outside of Prime Day. Amazon’s basic Fire TV Stick offers the new Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you control both your TV and various smart home tech around your house. You’ll also have access to streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, and CBS All Access. Over 33,000 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.5/5 stars rating. More deals below.

Prime members can also pick up Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99, which is down from the usual $50 price tag. You’ll get all of the same features as above, including the latest Alexa remote, alongside support for 4K ultra HD content.

Fire TV Recast, with all of its DVR and cord-cutting functionality, is also seeing a notable discount today to $169.99 from its usual $230 price tag. Learn more in our launch coverage. Amazon’s streamer lineup has excellent ratings across the board.

Fire TV Stick features:

Our best-selling streaming media player, now with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen). Use the dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver. Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, or CBS All Access, plus stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and others. Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

