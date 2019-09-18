After bringing its new UniFi FlexHD access point out of the early access store last week, Ubiquiti is back to debut another addition in its line of networking gear. The new EdgeRouter 12P is officially available today and steps up the company’s existing lineup of routers. Entering the scene with ten Gigabit Power over Ethernet-enabled ports and two fiber uplink connections, it can support for deployment in various networking configurations. Head below for more details on the latest from Ubiquiti.

In the past, we’ve taken a look at Ubiquiti’s UniFi offerings, which are positioned as both prosumer and small business-caliber networking accessories. The entire UniFi experience is wrapped in a user interface to simplify managing devices. On the other hand, the company’s EdgeMax series trades off the more polished software for additional power in the form of Linux-based, scriptable routers and the like.

Ubiquiti brings ten POE ports to its EdgeRouter series

What the USG is to the UniFi ecosystem, the EdgeRouter is to Ubiquiti’s EdgeMax lineup. As the latest version of the Gigabit router solution, the new EdgeRouter 12P upgrades its predecessor with POE-centered functionality. With the new release, you’ll bring ten passive Gigabit Ethernet ports into the mix that can dish out 24V of power each. There’s also dual SFP fiber connections, as well as a USB port.

Form-factor is virtually indistinguishable between the 12P and its non-POE-friendly relative. Specs are also pretty similar, as you’ll find the same up to 3.4 million packets per second processing capabilities and overall eight Gb/s throughput. The entire package is powered by a 4-core processor and 1GB of RAM. You’ll be able to deploy EdgeRouter 12P in either EdgeOS or UNMS environments.

EdgeRouter 12P is now available for purchase

Pricing for the EdgeRouter 12P enters at $299. That’s $50 more than the standard version of Gigabit Router. Right now it’s exclusively available from Ubiquiti’s online storefront, though it’ll likely make its way over to retailers like Amazon and B&H in the future.

9to5Toys’ Take

Unless having Power over Ethernet ports in the same location as your router is a must, Ubiquiti’s isn’t necessarily worth upgrading to. Some will surely find that inclusion to be eye-catching, but the EdgeRouter 12P’s launch is dampened in other areas as well.

All ten of the included Ethernet ports rely on passive POE rather than the newer, and significantly improved, 802.3af or 802.3at specs. Having the older standard here means that when you plug an access point or camera into the system, that device won’t check the supplied voltage. In this case, it’ll just accept the standard 24V output, which could be problematic depending on the device.

Another downside is the lack of 10GE connectivity. As more and more devices are moving to the higher-bandwidth standard, it’s a shame that Ubiquiti wasn’t able to include at least one of the supped-up ports on the EdgeRouter 12P. Though at only $50 more than the standard version, it’s solid if you planned on pairing the standard router with an EdgeMax Switch.

